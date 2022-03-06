Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $162.13

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.13 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 140.50 ($1.89). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 341,663 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £280.47 million and a PE ratio of -485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.11.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

