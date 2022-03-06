Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $162.13

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.13 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 140.50 ($1.89). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 341,663 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £280.47 million and a PE ratio of -485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.11.
Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)
Further Reading
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.