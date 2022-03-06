Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,600 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.
In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,630 shares of company stock worth $1,568,670 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
