Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,600 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,630 shares of company stock worth $1,568,670 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.