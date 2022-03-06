Activest Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Activest Wealth Management decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,834 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.68 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

