Activest Wealth Management Trims Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Activest Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,344 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,543,000.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

