Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Hits $2.16 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $328,524.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,108.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.33 or 0.06652842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00261912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.76 or 0.00734109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069169 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00410899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00203255 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

