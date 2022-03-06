ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

ACVA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.88.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,188,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,422.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 153,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after buying an additional 1,355,099 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

