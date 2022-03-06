Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after buying an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after buying an additional 435,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $158.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

