Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

SUSA opened at $93.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $81.68 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.