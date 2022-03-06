Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 310 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 15,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $238.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.14.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.