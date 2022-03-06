Adirondack Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $42,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KMB stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.
In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.
About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
