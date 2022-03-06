Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 4,300,592 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349,963 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 791,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 342,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $120.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $11.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

