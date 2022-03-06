Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AEGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.41.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. Aecon Group has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.