Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARE. National Bankshares lowered shares of Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Aecon Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.51.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$15.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$963.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$15.34 and a 1 year high of C$22.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

