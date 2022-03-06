AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.45 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.370 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $74.24. 545,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,473.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AeroVironment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

