Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

