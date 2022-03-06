Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

