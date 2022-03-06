agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 2,707.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,392,000 after buying an additional 585,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of agilon health by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of agilon health by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 32,144 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $3,566,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

