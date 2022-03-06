Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.48

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.48 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 17603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

AL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,018,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,081,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Air Lease by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,453,000 after buying an additional 646,278 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,141,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,233,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

