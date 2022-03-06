Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.86.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

