Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Position Lowered by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,446 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,907,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after buying an additional 257,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after purchasing an additional 206,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 261,057 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $15.26 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $833,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

