Alexander D. Moore Sells 36,500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 5.85.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.