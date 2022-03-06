Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.75. Allakos has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $126.80.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Allakos by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Allakos by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 74,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

