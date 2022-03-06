Alliance Global Partners Upgrades Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) to “Buy”

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.50.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMNI. Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $481.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $180,013.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,696. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

