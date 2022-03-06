Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.16 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $53.87 million and $20.16 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.24 or 0.06778523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,371.63 or 1.00030189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048687 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

