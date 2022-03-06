Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s (AFM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.31) target price on the stock.

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 326 ($4.37) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £366.62 million and a P/E ratio of 95.88. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52-week low of GBX 245 ($3.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 495.61 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 422.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 387.52.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

