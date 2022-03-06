Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.69 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,053,994.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $664,952,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock worth $350,996,000 after buying an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,517,000 after buying an additional 100,732 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock worth $174,752,000 after buying an additional 197,646 shares in the last quarter.

About Altair Engineering (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.