Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,912.82 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,310.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

