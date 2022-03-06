Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,912.82 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,310.46.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.