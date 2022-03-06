American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,194,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 478,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 439,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXL. Barclays dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.08 million, a PE ratio of 265.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

