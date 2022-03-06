American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757,659 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

