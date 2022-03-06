American International Group Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 166.21, a P/E/G ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

