American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after purchasing an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,011,000 after purchasing an additional 157,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $320.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.58.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

