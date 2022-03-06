American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

