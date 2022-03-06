American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,200 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 444,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOUT. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 486,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 622,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 445.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 77,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $215.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

