American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 27,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 102.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the third quarter worth about $180,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

