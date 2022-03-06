America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the January 31st total of 338,900 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CRMT opened at $96.57 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $628.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.09.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

