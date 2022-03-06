AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $147.30 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $101.84 and a 1 year high of $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.38.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

