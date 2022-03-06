Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) to report $6.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.89 billion. Amgen reported sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $26.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.00 billion to $28.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

AMGN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.91. 3,764,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,073. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.