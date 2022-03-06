Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.73 million, a PE ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.90. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

