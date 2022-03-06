Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $40,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,011,000 after acquiring an additional 436,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.23. 2,124,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,752. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

