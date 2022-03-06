Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $156.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.39 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

