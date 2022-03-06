Analysts Anticipate CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

