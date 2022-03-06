Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Post $2.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will announce $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.78. ICON Public posted earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $11.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.90.

ICLR stock traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.32. 643,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,575. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.76. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.