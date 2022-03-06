Analysts Anticipate Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shell’s earnings. Shell posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shell will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $8.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shell.

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. 8,464,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,497,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. Shell has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $56.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell (SHEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.