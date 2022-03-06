Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $11.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.16.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $206.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after buying an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,890,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,847,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

