Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.50 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $12.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.82.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,684,000 after acquiring an additional 332,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after buying an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AGCO by 116.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AGCO by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,132. AGCO has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.