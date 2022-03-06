Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.66. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,997,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,639,000 after buying an additional 56,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. 823,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,150. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.