Analysts Offer Predictions for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

