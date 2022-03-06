Analysts Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) PT at $28.41

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.41.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:ACBI remained flat at $$32.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. 125,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $3,552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11,969.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 112,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

