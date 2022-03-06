Analysts Set Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target at $433.20

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $433.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $535.31 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $346.49 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $570.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

