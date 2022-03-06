Analysts Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) PT at GBX 7,046.17

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,046.17 ($94.54).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($97.28) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,640 ($102.51) to GBX 8,349 ($112.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered DCC to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($92.58) to GBX 5,550 ($74.47) in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get DCC alerts:

DCC stock opened at GBX 5,530 ($74.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,147.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,088.54. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,476 ($73.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,684 ($89.68).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.